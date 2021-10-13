Music Respawn

-
Kate Remington chats with Tom Salta about his soundtrack for Deathloop from Arkane Studios Lyon.
TIKAL, Night of the Blood Moon is an immersive virtual reality experience, in which you and friends are discovering age-old secrets in a specially-built…
Paris, 1789: A young woman arrives in town at the invitation of her beloved, only to discover that he's missing and talk of revolution is swirling through…
As part of this summer's Game Developers Conference, composers and audio designers Gina Zdanowicz and Spencer Bambrick of Serial Lab Sound presented a…
Grammy Award-winning songwriter, musician, producer and engineer David Ferguson is a Nashville Legend. When long-time friend and fellow musician Matt…
ARK: Genesis Part 2 wraps up a story that's been many years in the making by Studio Wildcard. Soundtrack composer Gareth Coker says he never imagined that…
In a universe where Wielders paint their worlds to keep them colorful, Picnic Province has suddenly become black and white and Chicory, its Wielder, has…
In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians must leave their powers of light behind as they discover there's a dark side that can work to defeat humanity's…
Oleksa Lozowchuck fell in love with the soundtrack for Horizon: Zero Dawn the moment he played it with his son. He says he's thrilled to be part of the…
Composer Adam Fligsten has been writing music for media for years. He's discovered that his heart really lies with composing for games. Recently he…
35 years after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the abandoned pianos of the nearby city of Pripyat can be played once more. Composer and audio designer…
Outriders, created by the studio People Can Fly, tells the story of an elite force of explorers sent as support to investigate a planet that's been…