Garry Schyman creates a world of music for Athia in Forspoken

Composer Garry Schyman has numerous awards and projects to his credit, including Bioshock, Torn and Metamorphosis. He got the opportunity to work with long-time friend and colleague Bear McCreary on the soundtrack for Forspoken, created by Luminous Productions for Square Enix. The game introduces us to snarky New Yorker Frey, who is magically transported to the beautiful but dangerous world of Athia.

Garry says creating the gorgeous, emotionally-rich music for Forspoken was a satisfying experience that allowed him to use a full orchestra, recorded in Nashville, a chorus, the gorgeous vocals of India Carney, as well as a solo harp and viola da gamba (an unusual choice for a game soundtrack). The soundtrack will be released soon by Square Enix.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Garry Schyman

Forspoken: Unwavering Resolve (Challenge Quest); Cipal, the Last Bastion; Vagabond; Junoon; Sila Boss Phase 3; Rite of Rememberence (Honoring the Departed); Break Bob's Theme