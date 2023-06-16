-
Countertenor Reggie Mobley is a man of many talents. He once considered becoming a visual artist, then he tapped into his extraordinary musical ability. He has sung all over the world, and has a broad range of musical interests, as well as a passion for social justice.
Conductor Nicholas McGegan is now in his sixth decade at the podium. Following a 34-year tenure as Music Director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale, he is now Music Director Laureate.
John Robert Matz talks about creating the perfect music for the island adventure Tchia