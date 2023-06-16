© 2023 WSHU
    Countertenor Reggie Mobley is a man of many talents. He once considered becoming a visual artist, then he tapped into his extraordinary musical ability. He has sung all over the world, and has a broad range of musical interests, as well as a passion for social justice.
    Conductor Nicholas McGegan is now in his sixth decade at the podium. Following a 34-year tenure as Music Director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale, he is now Music Director Laureate.