Game soundtracks get a Grammy Award!

For the first time in its 64 year history, the Recording Academy has added a category for soundtracks for video games and interactive media. The awards for 2022 will be presented on Sunday, February 5th.

Composer Tom Salta, whose credits include soundtracks for the Halo and Prince of Persia series, says his excitement with this new category is that it will increase the visibility and credibility of game soundtracks beyond the composers and musicians who create them , and fans who appreciate them. He was thrilled to have his soundtrack for Deathloop created by Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks entered in the first wave of potential nominees.

Through the years there have been many prestigious awards created for game soundtracks; Tom's awards include an ASCAP and BAFTA nomination, but because the Grammys have such a long history, it's a big deal that game soundtracks are finally recognized for the unique musical genre that they are.

The first round of entries for nominations for the Grammy Award category closes on October 23rd. The final round of entries will run from December 14th, 2022 to January 4th, 2023. So far, over 70 game soundtracks have been entered.