Lena Raine's soundtrack for 'Harmony: The Fall of Reverie' glides between two worlds

When Polly, the protagonist in Don't Nod Studio's Harmony: The Fall of Reverie returns to her childhood home to search for her missing mother, she not only discovers a very changed world, but that she can travel to another world, Reverie, and influence events in both that will affect the future. Composer Lena Raine says creating parallel musical identities for each world, and the complex characters in each was an artistically satisfying challenge.

bandcamp.com

Creating the soundtrack album gave Lena a chance to expand the cues as they were implemented in the game, and create a new way to tell the complex story of Harmony.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed and performed by Lena Raine, with violinist Michaela Nachtigall

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie: Laying it Out; Mono Kozen; BLISS IN PARADISE; UNBREAKABLE BOND: The Augural; CHAOS REIGNS; Finding Chaos; Reverie Ascendant; Hanging on to Something