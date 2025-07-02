The WSHU Beacon Society is a distinguished community of WSHU supporters who contribute $100 per month or $1,200 annually to champion the mission of public media. Members of this dedicated group share a deep commitment to the essential service WSHU provides independent, locally produced news, classical music, and thoughtful conversation.

By joining the Beacon Society, you help ensure that WSHU can continue delivering exceptional journalism and inspiring music to our region. Your support also brings you closer to the heart of our work with special access to station events, behind-the-scenes updates, and opportunities to engage more deeply with our team and mission.

As a member of the WSHU Beacon Society, you’ll enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

VIP station tours and meet-and-greet opportunities at the station or in your community with:

General Manager Brad Dancer On-air hosts and reporters

Exclusive print newsletters, delivered twice a year

Regular updates on WSHU programming, activities, and special initiatives

Invitations to connect with WSHU staff and fellow supporters through tickets and access to live performances and community events

For more information about the Beacon Society, please contact Margo Lieb at 203-371-1258 or margo@wshu.org .

For more information on: