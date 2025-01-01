Giving FAQ

Thank you for considering a gift to WSHU Public Radio. We’re proud to be your source of trusted news, insightful interviews, and beautiful classical music. Your support helps ensure everyone in our region has access to the journalism they trust and music they treasure.

Because of supporters like you:

Thousands in our community receive independent journalism and the beauty of live classical music, free of charge.

We can remain locally rooted yet connected to national and international network resources.

We rely on private contributions — not commercial advertising — to stay true to our mission of public service.

How can I best support WSHU? The best way to support WSHU is by becoming a sustaining member . Sustaining members provide ongoing monthly support to the station and are our most reliable source of funding. Of course, one-time gifts are also very much appreciated.

How do I make a major gift? Thank you so much for considering support at the major giving level. Please contact Development Director Laura Ballou at 203-371-1247 or ballou@wshu.org for support.

Can I mail a check? Yes! Please mail your check to PO Box 411589, Boston MA 02241-1589 or call 800-937-6045 / 203-365-6604.

What is your Federal Tax ID (EIN) Number? 06-0776644

What is your relationship with Sacred Heart University? WSHU is a non-profit, non-commercial public radio station owned and licensed by Sacred Heart University Inc, a 501(c)3. While a department of Sacred Heart University, WSHU maintains editorial and fundraising independence.

Do you have a gift acceptance policy? Yes, read our Gift Acceptance Policy to understand how we evaluate gifts made to the station.

How do I know my gift will go to support WSHU?