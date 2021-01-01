WSHU Public Radio Board of Visitors

WSHU Public Radio is owned and operated by Sacred Heart University, Fairfield CT. The Trustees of Sacred Heart University have oversight and fiduciary responsibility for WSHU.

Editorially, WSHU operates independently and maintains a strict firewall between Sacred Heart University administration and our News and Talk Operations. For this reason WSHU is responsible for covering its operational costs through its own fundraising efforts. To support WSHU’s General Manager in carrying out the strategic vision and tactical measures of the station, WSHU has established a Board of Visitors. This Board is an advisory board and does not carry fiduciary responsibilities.

Board members are selected on the basis of their individual interests, diverse perspectives, special expertise, vision and dedication to the advancement of the station. Members serve a 3-year term.

2021 Members of the WSHU Board of Visitors:

Fred Busk, Co-Chair

Kathy Koslow, Co-Chair

Karen Sallick, Vice-Chair

Stephanie Branta

Stephen Corman

Trevor Crow

Richard Ferguson

Katherine Kennedy

Doug Stone

Andy Pforzheimer

Greg Von der Ahe

2021 WSHU Board of Visitors Meetings:

Due to COVID, all meetings of the WSHU Board of Visitors are held remotely. Unless otherwise noted meetings are from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please contact Shannon Murnane (smurnane@wshu.org) for details on how to participate



March 24

June 23

November 8

December - TBD

Any member of the public may attend for the purpose of observing the meeting. Members of the public are not required to register their names as a condition of attendance. Visitors may attend the meeting as observers only. They may not speak out or otherwise attempt to participate in or to interrupt or delay the meeting.