Jason Graves: From 'Dead Space' to 'The Devil in Me'

"All the D games!" is how Jason Graves began our conversation about his instantly recognizable soundtrack for Dead Space, which EA has re-released, and his latest score for The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil in Me from Super Massive Games. Jason credits his terrifying music for Dead Space for where his career has taken him.

Super Massive Games / Top Dollar PR

The brief from the team at EA for Dead Space was for Jason to create "the most terrifying music ever heard," which he did by recording an orchestra at Abbey Road Studios in London, and splintering the performances into musical chaos, inspired by the music of Krzysztof Penderecki and Gyorgi Ligeti. The result was perfect for the horror encountered by a rescue team lead by Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura, which was overrun by terrifying necromorphs.

Jason figures The Devil in Me is at least his twelfth soundtrack for a horror game, and, although each one has a different musical tone, they all derive from that first terrifying soundtrack for Dead Space.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Jason Graves

Dead Space: The Hive Mind

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me: Dumet; Honeymoon; The Chase

Dead Space: Fly Me to the Aegis Seven Moon; Severed Limbs are Hazardous Waste; Manual Survival Mode Seven; I Left My Heart in Med Bay 3

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me: The Hotel

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

