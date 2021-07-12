© 2021 WSHU
When Caitlin Wells Salerno and Jon Salerno's first son, Hank, was born, his delivery cost the family only $30. Gus' bill came in at more than $16,000, all told — including the $2,755 ER charge. The family was responsible for about $3,600 of the total.
NPR News
A hospital hiked the price of a routine childbirth by calling it an 'emergency'
Rae Ellen Bichell
,
Obstetrical emergency departments are a new aspect of some hospitals that can inflate medical bills for even the easiest, healthiest births. Just ask baby Gus' parents about their $2,755 ER charge.
pexels-photo-3994380.jpeg
photo by Marius Ispas
/
pexels.com
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) urges House members to support his bill to expand a popular peer-to-peer mental health program for veterans with PTSD.
Courtesy U.S. House of Representatives
/
Long Island News
Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin pushes program to help veterans with PTSD
Desiree D'Iorio
,
gavel_pixabay_170103.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/
Connecticut News
A church in Bridgeport's East End won’t be able to avoid eviction
Ebong Udoma
,
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speak to reporters Tuesday about a corporate minimum tax plan. On Wednesday Wyden unveiled another tax proposal, this one aimed at billionaires.
NPR News
Senate Democrats unveil a plan for a new tax on billionaires
Kelsey Snell
,
Stacey Vanek Smith: portraits
