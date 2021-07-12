This weekend, join us for Spectres and Spirits, the perfect Halloween treat from Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater and WSHU! In this original radio play by Richard R. Henry, Jeff Switzer is the host of a quirky ghost-hunting podcast who goes missing. The play dramatizes the “lost” audio recordings from his last episode. Airs Saturday, October 30, at 12 noon on WSHU news/classical stations, and again Sunday, October 31, at 4 p.m. on WSHU news/talk radio stations.



