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A devastating blow to public media
Federal funding has just been permanently stripped away from WSHU and every other public radio and television station in the country. Now more than ever, we need your sustained support.
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Looking for more?
Check out the latest episode of After All Things, your daily news podcast with all the important updates in Connecticut and New York. Hosted by WSHU's Sabrina Garone and published evenings Monday through Friday.
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Birdsong Break
Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Discover More
Exploring our environment
Explore stories about the environment and our changing world.
Arts & Culture
Immerse yourself in rich stories that will inspire you and spark an interest in exploring history and tradition.
Gustavo Dudamel, Lang Lang & the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Carnegie Hall Live
Experience world-class performances from Carnegie Hall, Saturdays at 2 p.m. on WSHU.

Our Podcast Series

Baum on Books
Joan Baum considers the timeliness and significance of recently published work.
Good at Heart
Hosted by Randye Kaye, Good at Heart shares conversations with people who quietly make the world better through acts of kindness, service, and community.
Still Newtown
Ten years ago, 20 children and six educators were killed in a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. How does a community come out the other side of tragedy?
David Bouchier: A Few Well Chosen Words
David Bouchier’s weekly essays, full of unexpected observations and whimsical opinions.
Higher Ground
Higher Ground
Communities explore solutions that may give them the best chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home.
Off the Path
Join Davis Dunavin on a summer road trip through northern New England where he explores beautiful, historic—and even mysterious—sights.
Classical Music with Emily Boyer
Start your mornings with Emily Boyer, featuring beloved classics and fresh discoveries in classical music.
Long Story Short
Behind the scenes of public policy journalism in Connecticut.
Sunday Baroque Conversations
Top-tier artists give a fascinating insider’s look at what makes them tick, and what fuels their passion.