Classical Music Highlights

Listen tonight: On the road with Paul Lansky
Listen today: On the water in Venice
Tonight Don Gillis shows us around a Western town that only existed in his imagination with his Portrait of a Frontier Town.
Sweden's Lars-Erik Larsson was a contemporary of Aaron Copland, and like Copland, he created a musical sound from the landscape. We'll enjoy his Pastoral Suite today.
Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Dmitri Kabalevsky dedicated his Piano Concerto No. 3 to the youth of the Soviet Union. It's been a favorite of young performers ever since. We'll enjoy it…
During our music this evening we'll enjoy William Grant Still's quiet impression of a river winding through the countryside in his Kaintuck for Piano and…
Gerald Finzi's tranquil Eclogue for Piano and Orchestra is like a deep breath to clear your mind. You can enjoy it during our music today beginning at 9…
Tonight we'll enjoy a spectacular impression of the sky with Northern Lights Electric by Paul Moravec. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music…