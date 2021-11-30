FCC Applications

FM Translator W211AI

Posted Dec. 3, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W211AI, 90.1 MHz, Stamford, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.

FM Translator W227AJ

Posted Dec. 3, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W227AJ, 93.3 MHz, Northford, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.

FM Translator W241CA

Posted Dec. 3, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W241CA, 96.1 MHz, Danbury, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.

FM Translator W276DY

Posted Dec. 3, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W276DY, 103.1 MHz, Westport, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc4a3b55160c&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc4a3b55160c&goBack=N.

FM Translator W293AU

Posted Dec. 3, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W293AU, 106.5 MHz, Derby, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.