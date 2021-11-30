FCC Applications
FM Translator W211AI
Posted Dec. 3, 2021
On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W211AI, 90.1 MHz, Stamford, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.
FM Translator W227AJ
Posted Dec. 3, 2021
On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W227AJ, 93.3 MHz, Northford, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.
FM Translator W241CA
Posted Dec. 3, 2021
On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W241CA, 96.1 MHz, Danbury, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.
FM Translator W276DY
Posted Dec. 3, 2021
On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W276DY, 103.1 MHz, Westport, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc4a3b55160c&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc4a3b55160c&goBack=N.
FM Translator W293AU
Posted Dec. 3, 2021
On November 30, 2021, Sacred Heart University, Incorporated, licensee of W293AU, 106.5 MHz, Derby, Connecticut, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&id=25076ff37cce28ca017cdc54aa9a1633&goBack=N.