Source Diversity at WSHU for 2023

A note from the General Manager:

At the start of our Diversity and Inclusion work for WSHU in 2019, I reached out to colleagues at WHYY who helped inform our thinking and strategy for source diversity in the WSHU newsroom. Here is the thinking they shared: https://www.cjr.org/tow_center_reports/public-radio-cultural-competency.php

Since then, we have replicated best practices from WHYY, NPR and our colleagues at the New England News Collaborative. We are happy to share our first Source Diversity Report.

— A. Rima Dael, WSHU General Manager

Surveying our sources

Over the last year, WSHU journalists asked our sources questions about how they identify in terms of race and gender so that we could keep track of our statistics and share them with our audience. Sources were always allowed to decline to respond to these questions, as well.

Below are the results.

WSHU journalists asked sources to self identify their race, which can be seen in this chart.

In the chart below, we also kept track of the proportion of stories that were about race, either touching on the subject or entirely about it.

We also kept track of what types of stories we were writing.