Additional Podcasts

Capitalism vs. Socialism debate

Capitalism vs. Socialism: What is Best for America? With Sacred Heart University professors Lucjan Orlowski (Economics & Finance), Burton Spivak (History), Bill Yousman (Communication & Media Studies) and Amanda Moras (Sociology). Moderated by Professor Gary Rose (Department of Government). Introduction by Distinguished Professor of Catholic Thought Michael W. Higgins.