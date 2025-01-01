Gifts from Your Assets

Gift via Donor Advised Fund (DAF) or Private / Family Foundation

Provide the following information to the financial institution, administrator or community foundation managing your fund:

Legal name: Sacred Heart University, Inc. (restricted to WSHU Public Radio)

Address: 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825

Federal tax ID number: 06-0776644

Please share with us expected transfer date and amount of transfer so we can confirm receipt send an email or call Margo Lieb at 203.371.1250.

Donate Appreciated Stock or Mutual Fund Shares

Donating stock is a tax-smart way to give, which can enable you to avoid paying capital gains and may offer additional tax deductions. Be sure to let us know if you make a gift of stock and let us know transaction date, stock and number of shares – send an email or call Margo Lieb at 203.371.1250.

For electronic transfer of Securities through your bank or broker:

DTC (Depository Trust Company) #8862

Merrill Lynch Broker Allan Linke: 1-800-831-1017

Account # 877-04E00 – Sacred Heart University

Reference: Donor’s Name (Restricted to WSHU Public Radio)

Wire Transfers

To send your gift via wire transfer use:

Bank of America, 185 Asylum St, Hartford, CT 06103

Routing #: 026009593

Credit to SHU/WSHU Account #: 385014586154

In addition, international wire transfers will need – Swift Code BOFAUS3n

Reference: Donor’s Name (Restricted to WSHU Public Radio)

Please share with us expected wire date and amount of wire so we can confirm receipt email or call Margo Lieb at 203.371.1250.

Gift via ACH

To send your gift via ACH use:

Bank: Bank of America, N.A.

Bank Address: 185 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103

ABA for ACH: 011900571

Beneficiary name: Sacred Heart University (restricted to WSHU Public Radio)

Address: 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825

Beneficiary account number: 385014586154