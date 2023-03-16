© 2023 WSHU
music_respawn_for_podcast.jpg
Music Respawn

Tim Wynn's music shines in 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'

By Kate Remington
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
lilith.jpeg
Firaxis studios
/
purexbox.com
Lilith, in Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns, created by Firaxis, puts players right in the middle of a team of beloved Marvel characters to foil an evil plot by Lilith and her overlord Chthon. Composer Tim Wynn wrote music for the cinematics, which he estimates is the equivalent of three film scores. He composed themes for the story and characters and collaborated with Phil Boucher.

Tim Wynn_2022_RGB_Mixing_1_IMG_6316.jpg
Top Dollar PR
Tim Wynn

As a fan of the Marvel universe, this was a dream project for Tim, and composing the soundtrack for the cut scenes gave him an opportunity to include a wide range of emotions in his music.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Tim Wynn

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Hello, Cleveland; Origins; Knock, Knock; Rise of the Midnight Sun; Darkness and Light; The Strongest there Is; This is for Johnny Blaze; I Am Chthon

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Music Respawn Music RespawnVideo Game Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
