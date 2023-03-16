Tim Wynn's music shines in 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'

Marvel's Midnight Suns, created by Firaxis, puts players right in the middle of a team of beloved Marvel characters to foil an evil plot by Lilith and her overlord Chthon. Composer Tim Wynn wrote music for the cinematics, which he estimates is the equivalent of three film scores. He composed themes for the story and characters and collaborated with Phil Boucher.

Top Dollar PR Tim Wynn

As a fan of the Marvel universe, this was a dream project for Tim, and composing the soundtrack for the cut scenes gave him an opportunity to include a wide range of emotions in his music.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Tim Wynn

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Hello, Cleveland; Origins; Knock, Knock; Rise of the Midnight Sun; Darkness and Light; The Strongest there Is; This is for Johnny Blaze; I Am Chthon

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR