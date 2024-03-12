Tom Salta's terrifying soundtrack for 'Outlast Trials'

Not much scares composer Tom Salta, which is a good thing as he was creating the soundtrack for Outlast Trials, a terrifying game set during the 1950's in a fiendish laboratory. Tom was brought in early to help create the palette for the music, so he had plenty of time to hunt around for things that make creepy sounds, including some 100-year-old Edison dolls with recorded ghostly voices and mechanical toys.

Outlast Trials has recently been released for consoles, which means anyone who's brave enough can venture into this horrifying world. You can even bring a friend because there's a multiplayer option!

