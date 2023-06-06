© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Music Respawn

Takeshi Furukawa's compelling soundtrack for Planet of Lana hits all the right notes

By Kate Remington
Published June 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Wishfully Studios
/
Wishfully Studios

Composer Takeshi Furukawa says when developers from Sweden's Wishfully Studios showed him the image from their game, Planet of Lana (pictured above), he immediately offered to compose the soundtrack. The game tells the story of Lana, whose sister Elo has been kidnapped during an unexplained robot invasion. Lana sets out to rescue her sister with the help of Mui, an adorable creature she meets along the way.

Takeshi says he wanted to keep the themes in the game simple so even a beginning piano student like his daughter could play them.

His lush orchestral score amplifies Lana's heroic journey to rescue her sister.

Wishfully Studios
/
Top Dollar PR

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Takeshi Furukawa

Planet of Lana: Desert Chase; Nightfall; Progeny; Elo & Lana; Invasion; Meet Mui; Planetarium; Entering the Desert; Mothership

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
