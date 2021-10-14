Long Island News

-
Environmental groups say voters should say yes to the measure, while some business leaders in the state say it could have unintended consequences.
The regulations will be open for public comment for 60 days, after which the board will finalize and implement them. Tremaine Wright, the chair of the board, said the plants must be properly stored and kept out reach of children.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, is demanding an independent review of the report, which she said destroyed the former governor’s reputation.
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited MercyFirst, a Long Island Facility where migrant children are housed before they can be relocated to live with a sponsor.
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
This November, if voters turn over their ballots they’ll see five proposals to amend the New York State constitution including what’s being called the Environmental Rights Amendment.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stopped short of calling for Jay Jacobs' resignation, saying for now she is satisfied with his apology.
Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.
Eight homeless and recently homeless households received the first of 24 vouchers in the Town of Brookhaven as part of the Biden administration’s first round of emergency housing vouchers made available during the pandemic.