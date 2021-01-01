Sustaining Members at WSHU

Already a Sustaining Member?

A Sustaining Membership is an unrestricted monthly contribution made via credit card or EFT. Your Sustaining Membership will automatically continue unless you choose to cancel or change it. You can increase, decrease or stop your donation at any time by calling or emailing us (see below). Sustainers are crucial to providing an ongoing base of community support that we can rely on, so you can continue to rely on WSHU.

Sustainer FAQs

This kind of giving is the best way to support the station and provides resources year round.

How do I update my payment amount or method that’s on file?

Visit http://update.wshu.org/. You’ll have to enter your contact info and a charge will go through today. If you’ve already made a payment this month, it will be credited back in approximately one week

You can also call our office during business hours at 203-365-6604.

The best way is to switch to EFT — then there are no worries when a card is compromised or has expired.

Can I get a thank you gift?

Yes, every 12 months! Check out what’s available and email your choice to membership@wshu.org.

I need a tax receipt.

We’ll send one automatically at the end of January. If you need a reprint, email membership@wshu.org.

I need to cancel.

Email membership@wshu.org or call us at 203-365-6604.

I have another question.

Email membership@wshu.org or call us at 203-365-6604.