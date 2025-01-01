IRA Charitable Distribution

If you are age 70½ or older, donating distributions from your IRA gives you tax benefits, excluding those funds from your gross income. Funds must come directly from your IRA account to WSHU, so contact your fund manager to initiate the gift. Please let us know if you are giving through your IRA so we can confirm receipt.

Legal name: Sacred Heart University, Inc. (restricted to WSHU Public Radio)

Address: 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825

Federal tax ID number: 06-0776644