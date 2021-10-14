Connecticut News

-
A decades-old dam blocks thousands of fish in Connecticut from traveling up the Naugatuck River to spawn. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmentalists want a federal agency to remove the Kinneytown Dam to restore the river.
Representative Michael DiMassa worked for the city of West Haven for 12 years. He was charged this week with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money.
DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
Officers Michael DiMeglio and Sara Laudano were arrested in January and charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Fairfield and Bridgeport in Connecticut agreed this week to preserve a sand spit that protects more than 200 homes on the coastline. The partnership follows a study released by the Ash Creek Association in July that found the sand spit could disappear in 15 years, affecting more than 200 homes.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Democratic State Representative Michael DiMassa of West Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday. He was charged with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in federal COVID-19 relief money.
Test subjects who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 had strong immune system responses to most of the 16 variants in the study, including Delta.
The Connecticut Port Authority was hoping to receive a federal work permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week so it could continue redeveloping the State Pier in New London. But another deadline was missed.
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board received an anonymous complaint that Dr. Sue McIntosh signed blank exemption forms and mailed them to anyone who sent her a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
As feds plan to tighten regulations, finding PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ will require more money and expertiseHunting for PFAS chemicals is expected to ramp up. It will be expensive.
Longtime AIDS activist Shawn Lang died suddenly Sunday at the age of 65. Until last June, Lang served as the deputy director of AIDS Connecticut, where she had worked since the early 1990s.
The latest data from the FBI shows auto thefts in Connecticut rose from about 5,000 in 2019 to more than 7,500 in 2020.