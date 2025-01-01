WSHU Future Fund - a restricted fund, created through a $250,000 bequest from the estate of Stephen and Betsy Corman, is the foundation of our effort to maintain a $500,000 cash reserve to fund capital needs and provide operating flexibility as we navigate a future without federal funding



To discuss making a directed gift, please contact Laura Ballou at 203-371-1247 or ballou@wshu.org .