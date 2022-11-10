Celebrating 'Fallout's' 25th anniversary with InonZur

A lot has happened in the 25 years since players were first introduced to Bethesda Game Studios' post-nuclear world of Fallout in 1997. Composer Inon Zur has been creating soundtracks for Fallout since Fallout Tactics in 2001. To celebrate Inon's contributions to the Fallout world, Laced Records is releasing a deluxe 6-LP box set of Inon's soundtrack for Fallout 76 and its expansions.

Inon says what drew him to creating the musical identity of Fallout is its shift between hope and despair, an idea he illustrates in the Main Theme of the Fallout games, which shifts between both moods in its minimal chord changes. Inon has adapted those ideas for all of his Fallout soundtracks, including Fallout 4, set in the area around Boston, and Fallout 76, which takes place in the Appalachian Wilderness.

In addition to using traditional instruments, including piano and violin in non-traditional ways, Inon has created his own sounds for each score, even using his garden furniture for Fallout 4.

Top Dollar PR

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Inon Zur

Fallout 76: Hesitation is Discouraged; Reclamation Day

Fallout 4: Main Theme; The Commonwealth; Hope Remains

Fallout 76: Wandering Appalachia, part 1; Gather Around the C.A.M.P. Fire

Fallout 76 Steel Dawn: Dawn Patrol

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR