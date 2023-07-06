© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Music Respawn

A World Wide Choir sings the Halo Theme

By Kate Remington
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
rarehdwallpapers.com

The opening Monks Chant at the beginning of Halo, created by Bungie, is one of the most recognizable themes from a game, ever. So it was the obvious choice for the new Game Choir project dreamed up by choral conductor Ben England. Marty O'Donnell tells us about how he thought up the theme on his way to a recording session at co-composer Mike Salavori's studio as the soundtrack for a MacWorld presentation in 1999. It's been an essential part of the Halo series ever since.

The Halo Choir project invites anyone who's a fan of the theme and game to participate in this world-wide effort to create the largest choir to ever perform the opening eight measures of the theme. You can visit the site for coaching from Ben at 6:45 pm GMT +1/1:45 pm ET on Monday, July 10th, and download a copy of the sheet music, too.

Marty says he's honored to have created such a unique soundtrack that has inspired game composers ever since its release.

The final version of the Halo Choir project by Game Choir will be live streamed on August 16th.

Music Respawn Video Game Music
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
