Press Releases and Media Inquiries about WSHU Public Radio

For press inquiries about WSHU Public Radio, our programs and podcasts, or to request WSHU news or music talent for your event, please contact:

Janice Portentoso
Senior Director of Strategy and Communications
janicep@wshu.org
203-371-1255

If you're looking to pitch a story or be featured on our air, please contact news@wshu.org.

Latest press releases
A conference attendee looks at a projection of Earth on the opening day of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change, in November on the outskirts of Paris.
WSHU selected for prestigious climate change reporting project
WSHU Public Radio has been selected as one of nine newsrooms to participate in the inaugural Climate Beacon Newsrooms Initiative (CBNI).
StillNewtownLogo.png
WSHU launches podcast chronicling 10 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Still Newtown podcast by WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin goes hyper-local, highlighting the first-hand stories and perspectives of those who helped Newtown persevere in the decade since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
higherground-award.JPG
WSHU wins award from National Academy of Sciences for the climate podcast Higher Ground
WSHU Public Radio is thrilled to announce that Season 1 of the Higher Ground podcast has been recognized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The podcast has been awarded an inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication.