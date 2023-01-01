Press Releases and Media Inquiries about WSHU Public Radio
WSHU launches podcast chronicling 10 years since Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Still Newtown podcast by WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin goes hyper-local, highlighting the first-hand stories and perspectives of those who helped Newtown persevere in the decade since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
WSHU wins award from National Academy of Sciences for the climate podcast Higher Ground
WSHU Public Radio is thrilled to announce that Season 1 of the Higher Ground podcast has been recognized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The podcast has been awarded an inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication.