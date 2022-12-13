Grant Kirkhope's music helps Mario + Rabbids save the galaxy in Sparks of Hope

The Galaxy is under siege from the evil Cursa and her Darkmess in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, created by Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris. Composer Grant Kirkhope, who composed the soundtrack for the first Mario + Rabbids game, was thrilled to provide music to this second chapter of the Mario + Rabbids story. Grant and his music team mates Yoko Shimomura and Gareth Coker created a soundtrack as big as the galaxy that Mario, Peach, Yoshi and their Rabbid counterparts traverse in order to save the Sparks.

Grant was pushed by the game's Director, Davide Solani, to create an even more epic sound for the music he wrote for the boss battles and cut scenes, and Grant says it's made him a better composer.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks by Grant Kirkhope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope:

Midnite Ball (Right Turn); Port in a Storm; First Contact: Beacon Beach; Sunny Side of the Galaxy; Pean to Palette Prime; Icy Battle Ballet; For the Galaxy; Hitting Bedrock; Interstellar Invaders; Midnite Ball (Say Your Goodbyes)