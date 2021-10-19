-
Environmental groups say voters should say yes to the measure, while some business leaders in the state say it could have unintended consequences.
A decades-old dam blocks thousands of fish in Connecticut from traveling up the Naugatuck River to spawn. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and environmentalists want a federal agency to remove the Kinneytown Dam to restore the river.
Troops and veterans sometimes are hurt by misconceptions about VA mortgages, or they encounter sellers who don't want their home to go through a VA appraisal.
Progressive activists on Long Island want the head of the Democratic Party in New York to step down over controversial comments he made about his refusal to endorse his party’s nominee for mayor of Buffalo.
Governor Ned Lamont said he anticipates the state’s rollout could begin shortly after Halloween.
Ranpak is a paper-based packaging company for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, based near Cleveland, Ohio.
The National Coast Guard Museum Association hopes to begin construction in 2022.
DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who is fully vaccinated, said he was tested on Wednesday after he developed mild symptoms. He will work from home as he quarantines for the next seven days.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, is demanding an independent review of the report, which she said destroyed the former governor’s reputation.
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.