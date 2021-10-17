-
Gun violence prevention advocates in Connecticut say President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda could help fund their work.
Connecticut’s economy is below the national average. In New York, Governor Hochul wants to expand veterans benefits to some National Guard, deforestation…
Research shows extreme storms will have more of an impact on coastal erosion than sea-level rise. Suffolk County saw a rise in shootings this year…
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a new Department of Community Resilience on Monday. If approved by the Board of Alders, the city department would…
New York state Senator Alexis Wiek, a Republican from Patchogue, has a husband and son in law enforcement. She accused Democrats of handcuffing police and…
New York will spend over $2 million to help develop a youth job program on Long Island to reduce gun violence.People between 18 and 24 who are unemployed,…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying that the upsurge in gun-related violence is a public health emergency equivalent to the COVID-19 pandemic, declared a new state…
New York formally declared gun violence as a public emergency Tuesday, allowing more flexibility for the state to immediately spend money on gun violence…
Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to address an uptick in gun violence across New York and the rest of the country.Cuomo said he…
Officials say a center for formerly incarcerated people in New Haven, Connecticut, could help mitigate gun violence and other crime in the city.The center…