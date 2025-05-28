Teenager charged in Waterbury mall shooting

Police have a 19-year-old man in custody following a shooting in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Tajuan Washington was charged with five counts of assault and weapons violations and is being held on a $2 million bond. At the time of the shooting, Washington had been out on bond for multiple motor vehicle-related charges.

Five people were shot at the mall located off Route 84 after a fight broke out. Police said the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and that the victims were not random. Their injuries vary in severity, but are non-life-threatening.

The gun used in the shooting had not been recovered as of Wednesday morning.

Officials were at the Brass Mill Center on Wednesday morning to provide an update and repeatedly urge the public that there is no ongoing threat.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) stood in front of the temporarily closed shopping center, the parking lot surrounded by state and local police.

“We have to do everything we can in the community to make sure we head this off and find out where these sources of friction might be,” Lamont said. “But I really want to say, on behalf of the people of Waterbury, we're so proud you're here, and don't let these guys scare you.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU The Brass Mill Center was closed to shoppers on Wednesday morning.

Police were on the scene of the shooting within three minutes, according to officials. The fast response, coupled with a quick reaction from shoppers and mall staff, likely saved lives, according to Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

“The community, the shoppers, the workers here at the mall, really came together,” Spagnolo said. “People really went with their instincts. They were able to shelter in place. They were very cooperative in assisting with law enforcement efforts to make the scene safe.”

Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. But State Senate Republican leaders said Connecticut needs stronger violent crime laws.

“As we noted earlier this month after the shooting and stabbing during a funeral service at a Hartford church: We are too soft on violent crime in Connecticut,” the statement from Sen. Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott), Sen. Paul Cicarella (R-Durham) and Sen. Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) said. “We must support our law enforcement and give them the tools and resources they need.”