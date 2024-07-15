Blumenthal links Trump assassination attempt to rise in political, gun violence

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump highlights an increase in political and gun violence that needs to be condemned by all Americans, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Blumenthal serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FBI Director Christopher Wray had repeatedly testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and warned about the dangers of political violence.

“Especially from a lone gunman, who is a male in his early 20s disenchanted and disconnected, angry and capable of using deadly weapons like this assault weapon," Blumenthal said, a Democrat who has advocated for tougher federal gun regulations.

“Whether it’s banning the type of weapon used in this instance, the assault-style AR-15. We need better background checks, bump stock bans, as well as safe storage and other common sense measures,” he said.

“We cannot stand idly by as our nation continues to be torn apart by gun violence," said the Newtown Action Alliance, in response to the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“These weapons of war have been used time and time again to inflict mass casualties in all types of public venues, and it is beyond time for Congress to act,” said Po Murray, the chairwoman of the alliance.

The organization is advocating for the immediate passage of a comprehensive federal assault weapons ban in Congress.

Most Senate Republicans have yet to support stricter federal gun controls.