CT passes gun safety legislation

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill to strengthen the state’s gun violence prevention measures.

The new law requires gun manufacturers and distributors to prevent the sale of guns to traffickers, prohibited buyers or individuals at risk of harm. Lamont met with advocates from the Connecticut Against Gun Violence organization in Hartford.

An Act Concerning Implementation of the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, Firearms, Permits, and Eligibility Certificate and Self Defense or Public Act 25-43, will go into effect in October of this year. Lamont said the law is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen gun safety measures across the state.

“This law is just one more step as we try and make sure that it's not just Connecticut law enforcement doing all the enforcing, but we hold the manufacturers and the salespeople accountable as well," Lamont said

The legislation was part of a collaborative effort between gun safety advocates from nine other states. Connecticut is the 10th state to pass this type of legislation successfully.

The law will also enable victims of gun violence to bring civil action against gun industry actors who fail to ensure responsible distribution practices. CT Against Gun Violence Chair Melissa Kane said the bill's passing was a collaborative effort.

“Volunteers and staff have just pushed this through in a time period that our lobbyist said ‘no way it's going to take years and years to get this done.’ But we did it in one year, and it was because of all of these people," Kane said.