CT policymakers, advocates tackle gun violence prevention

Gun control advocates in Bridgeport say they’ll keep pressure on state and federal leaders, even though they’re facing huge challenges in the Trump administration.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said gun violence prevention has been stalled with President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans in control of Congress. Himes said now, they’re just trying to preserve the current gun violence prevention measures.

“We're playing a fairly grim game of defense. Even though I’m a federal official, I obviously hang out with state legislators and the governor and others. There’s still more we can do in Connecticut, too," Himes said.

Himes was one of several policymakers and community leaders who met in Bridgeport for a panel roundtable hosted by Connecticut Against Gun Violence (CAGV). In addition to the current federal legislative climate, the group spoke about the challenges in sustaining progress and strategies for community-led violence prevention.

CAGV Executive Director Earl Bloodworth said the organization has worked with city partners in the last few years to establish a Community Gun Violence Prevention blueprint for Bridgeport. Now, Bloodworth said the Department of Public Health has granted additional funding for the organization and its partners.

“That money is being distributed out to municipalities and grassroots organizations,” Bloodworth said. “As we can see, with the numbers coming down, it's effective when we’re being intentional about what we’re doing. This is the start of a conversation in the community.”

Other factors discussed included preserving initiatives like career training for young people and nutrition programs, which help to build healthier and safer communities. Himes said that although the gun fatality rate in Bridgeport has declined significantly in recent years, there is still work to do.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

“A gun fatality is a terrible thing, but around a gun fatality is the fact that people are shooting at each other, and maybe there isn't a fatality,” Himes said. “So, we can’t get complacent just because the Bridgeport gun fatality rate is lower than it has been in the past.”

With a focus on Bridgeport as a model, the group explored ways to establish safe communities through resources for employment, physical and mental health. Himes said part of addressing gun violence isn't just limited to homicide.

“You know there’s a whole unspoken tragedy associated with suicides, which are roughly two-thirds of gun deaths in this country and somehow that is always left out of the equation," Himes said.

The roundtable event also included Alliance for Community Empowerment, Greater Bridgeport Area Prevention Program and student representatives from the Greater Bridgeport NAACP Youth Council. Bloodworth said he hopes the meeting will inspire community leaders to continue the conversation and find collaborative solutions for safer communities.