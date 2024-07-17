© 2024 WSHU
Hochul announces $50M for Long Island crime fighting amid decrease in shootings

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces reduced crime statistics for Long Island in Glev Cove on July 16, 2024. Statistics show a 15% overall decrease in index crimes and a 16% reduction in property crimes during the first quarter of 2024. Hochul also announced the investment of more than $50 million for public safety in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, the largest such State investment in history, which was included in this year's State Budget.
Don Pollard
/
Flickr
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces reduced crime statistics for Long Island in Glev Cove on July 16, 2024. Statistics show a 15% overall decrease in index crimes and a 16% reduction in property crimes during the first quarter of 2024. Hochul also announced the investment of more than $50 million for public safety in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, the largest such State investment in history, which was included in this year's State Budget.

Shootings across Long Island have dropped 44% compared to this time last year. Overall crime, including property crime, have also seen double-digit dropoffs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the stats at a news conference in Glen Cove on Tuesday.

“Last year, shootings on Long Island reached their lowest point in recorded history," Hochul said. "On top of that record, we’re down another 44% this year from then. And that’s extraordinary.” 

Hochul credits law enforcement agencies across the region, and state investments in programs that reduce gun violence. 

The state budget will add over $50 million for public safety on Long Island.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
