Hochul announces $50M for Long Island crime fighting amid decrease in shootings

Shootings across Long Island have dropped 44% compared to this time last year. Overall crime, including property crime, have also seen double-digit dropoffs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the stats at a news conference in Glen Cove on Tuesday.

“Last year, shootings on Long Island reached their lowest point in recorded history," Hochul said. "On top of that record, we’re down another 44% this year from then. And that’s extraordinary.”

Hochul credits law enforcement agencies across the region, and state investments in programs that reduce gun violence.

The state budget will add over $50 million for public safety on Long Island.