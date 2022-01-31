© 2022 WSHU
Molly Ingram

Fellow

Molly Ingram is a Sacred Heart University fellow at WSHU. At Sacred Heart, Molly is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University. Molly is from Shelton, Connecticut.