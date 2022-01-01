Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report For America Corp member who covers Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.

Prior to joining WSHU, Jeniece covered local government and education for the New Britain Herald in New Britain, Connecticut, and was a breaking news and crime reporter for the Record-Journal newspaper in Meriden.

She has been recognized with several awards by the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. Jeniece holds a B.S. in journalism with a concentration in political science from Southern Connecticut State University. While at the university, she was the student chapter president for the Society of Professional Journalists and the editor-in-chief of The Southern News, the student-run newspaper.

Jeniece enjoys reading books, photography and true crime podcasts.