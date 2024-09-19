CT, Long Island see uptick in violent school threats

Multiple schools across Connecticut and Long Island have faced threats this week. Advocates say the uptick in violent rhetoric is due to a broadening culture of gun violence — and the fear that comes with it.

In the last two weeks, schools in Bridgeport , Ansonia , Westport , Uniondale and West Babylon have all received threats of violence. All five incidents included online messages, and none were carried out.

Multiple incidents resulted in the arrest of a teenage student. Threats in Ansonia and Bridgeport resulted in delays, early dismissals and closures.

“At 10:50 p.m. [Sept. 18], the Bridgeport Police Department made a juvenile arrest in the recent threat to our schools,” Bridgeport Director of Public Information Tiadora Josef said in a statement. “The Bridgeport Police Department would like to ensure our community that the safety of our students and staff is a priority and that there will be a strong police presence at our schools.”

Bridgeport Public Schools announced on Thursday morning that there would be a delayed opening. Hours later, they said they had received more online threats and that there would also be an early dismissal and no school on Friday.

Melissa Kane, the interim executive director and board chair at Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said the increase in threats is part of a larger culture of gun violence.

“Part of the horror of gun violence is the atmosphere of trauma and fear that it has created in our country, and this, sadly, is an example of that,” Kane said.

Kane said it’s important for parents to store their guns safely. According to Sandy Hook Promise , about 68% of gun-related incidents at schools included a weapon taken from home, a friend or a relative.

She also encourages students to report threatening messages they see on social media.