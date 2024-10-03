CT attorney general shuts down third ghost gun dealer

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong shut down a third ghost guns dealer. Utah-based AR Industries will cease operations in Connecticut, giving up its internet domain and deleting its social media accounts. The company will be fined $205,000 if any associates make a sale in Connecticut.

Ghost guns are illegal and cannot be traced by law enforcement. They are bought online, and parts can be made using 3D printers.

“Gun violence is the number one killer of children in America, nobody knows that better than Connecticut, unfortunately,” Tong said. “We want to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, and ghost guns defeat that purpose.”

Tong sued four out-of-state dealers last year. Florida-based Steel Fox Firearms was shut down in a settlement earlier this year, and North Carolina-based Hell Fire Armory was shut down earlier this month. One more settlement is pending with Florida-based Indie Guns.

Connecticut banned the sale of unfinished frames and lower receiver parts that lacked serial numbers or identification in 2019. These parts are used to make ghost guns.