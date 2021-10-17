New Haven Police

-
The city of New Haven, Connecticut, wants to form a crisis intervention unit that can respond to some calls that otherwise might have been dealt with by…
New Haven, Connecticut, finally has an agreement with its police union after three years without a contract. The tentative deal requires new officers to…
The City of New Haven is looking for police recruits. Recently the police department held a recruitment drive to get the word out. Brian Scott-Smith went…
In this two-part national Murrow Award-winning series, Mark Herz looks at training that helps police in their interactions with people who have mental…