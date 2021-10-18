After All Things

-
The Montauk gateway could soon say goodbye to its above-ground power lines.
-
Paris Hilton and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro take on the troubled teen care industry.
-
Making his second trip to Connecticut since taking office, President Joe Biden is pushing a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would lower child care costs…
-
Less than 1% of Connecticut state employees have been let go or placed on unpaid leave. Governor Hochul defends eliminating religious exemptions from…
-
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Governor…
-
The mayor of West Haven says she uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal Coronavirus relief money. New York healthcare workers can apply for…
-
SUNY doesn’t have the power to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all of its employees. Online sports betting in Connecticut kicks off tomorrow, a state…
-
Nearly 80% of Connecticut restaurants report lower revenues than they did in 2019. Unvaccinated state workers in Connecticut could face unpaid leave,…
-
Wastewater runoff from this summer’s storms has pushed large amounts of nitrogen into Long Island’s waterways. States in our region team up to prevent…
-
Advocates have proposed an employment plan to help businesses find help. Most state employees have complied with Connecticut’s vaccine mandate, looking…
-
Governor Lamont says he’ll give Connecticut state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate. Updates could be coming soon to I-95, the New…
-
Hundreds of Long Island residents joined nationwide rallies in support of abortion access. Connecticut business owners struggle to find new employees,…