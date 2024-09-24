Two New Haven police officers placed on leave amid shooting investigation

Two New Haven police officers are on paid administrative leave for shooting and killing a man on Sept. 19. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said at a press conference on Monday night that the shooting was justified.

Thirty-six-year-old Jebrell Conley was shot and killed by one state police officer and two New Haven officers.

Conley had an outstanding arrest warrant on robbery and firearm charges. Jacobson said he watched the body cam videos and thinks Conley fired at the officers first.

“The officers put themselves between Conley with a handgun and other innocent people that were in the parking lot,” Jacobson said. “We believe that it was very brave what they did, and they had to fire to prohibit themselves from being shot, or anybody else in the immediate area. We're lucky we're not burying officers.”

Jacobson said this is the first time in nearly 20 years that police have shot and killed a person in New Haven.

“This is a very rare occurrence in New Haven,” Jacobson said.

The two officers will remain on paid leave until the inspector general releases his findings, which could take as long as a year.

Following the shooting, police were on extra alert due to a threat from the Crips gang, of which Conley was a member. Jacobson said the increased security has since been reduced and the threat has been deemed noncredible.