Connecticut News

Richard Cox family files lawsuit against New Haven after being paralyzed in police custody

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Crump - Cox march.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
High profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to a crowd of community activists prior to a march through downtown New Haven in support of Randy Cox on July 8.

High profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he and the family of Richard "Randy" Cox, a Black man who was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody, is filing a $100 million lawsuit against the city and five police officers.

Cox, 36, was seriously injured while being taken to the New Haven police station for a weapons charge on June 19.

Body camera footage captured Cox flying headfirst inside the van when it came to an abrupt stop. Officer Oscar Diaz said he slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision.

The incident paralyzed Cox from the chest down.

Crump said Cox was recently readmitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries.

Diaz is among five New Haven officers who remain on leave while state police conduct an independent investigation.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
