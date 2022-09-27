Richard Cox family files lawsuit against New Haven after being paralyzed in police custody

High profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump said he and the family of Richard "Randy" Cox, a Black man who was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody, is filing a $100 million lawsuit against the city and five police officers.

Cox, 36, was seriously injured while being taken to the New Haven police station for a weapons charge on June 19.

Body camera footage captured Cox flying headfirst inside the van when it came to an abrupt stop. Officer Oscar Diaz said he slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision.

The incident paralyzed Cox from the chest down.

Crump said Cox was recently readmitted to the hospital due to complications from his injuries.

Diaz is among five New Haven officers who remain on leave while state police conduct an independent investigation.