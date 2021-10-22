J.D. AllenAssistant News Director
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
J.D. has reported on healthcare and small businesses for "Long Island Business News" and real estate and land-use for The Express News Group newspapers. He's an adjunct at Stony Brook University's School of Journalism. J.D. holds a B.A. in journalism and sociology from Stony Brook University and an M.S. in communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.
-
The National Coast Guard Museum Association hopes to begin construction in 2022.
-
U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi visited MercyFirst, a Long Island Facility where migrant children are housed before they can be relocated to live with a sponsor.
-
Why does Suffolk County want to upgrade its wastewater systems? In an extended interview, WSHU’s J.D. Allen speaks to Suffolk County Water Czar Peter Scully.
-
Making his second trip to Connecticut since taking office, President Joe Biden is pushing a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would lower child care costs…
-
J.D. Allen, host of WSHU's new climate podcast, Higher Ground, speaks with scientist Lesley Thorne about about why whales are moving north so quickly.
-
A fourth person in Suffolk County has tested positive for West Nile virus this fall.The person is over 50 years old and is from the town of Huntington.…
-
One person is dead from Legionnaires' disease and two remain hospitalized on Long Island.The Nassau County Department of Health is investigating 10 cases…
-
Some companies retreated from New York City to the suburbs due to the pandemic. Now, a survey of about 500 companies found there are big business…
-
The first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine got a booster shot last week. A new study in New York suggests more people will get booster shots this…
-
On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Shinnecock members call out centuries of U.S. policy that kept them poorPresident Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. But the celebration is bittersweet for Indigenous communities that…