J.D. Allen

A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.

J.D. has reported on healthcare and small businesses for "Long Island Business News" and real estate and land-use for The Express News Group newspapers. He's an adjunct at Stony Brook University's School of Journalism. J.D. holds a B.A. in journalism and sociology from Stony Brook University and an M.S. in communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.