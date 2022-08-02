Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year.

According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit in Troche’s criminal case, the woman said Troche contacted her after an initial police call she made for help. She told police that he later got her drunk, had sex with her at his downtown home, and gave her $100 in cash.

Troche was arrested in November 2021 and has pleaded not guilty. He has been on paid administrative leave since April 2021.

Commissioners finalized the decision to fire Troche after a unanimous vote at a special meeting last week. The board also voted to accept a waiver agreement that states Troche would not be required to attend an “evidentiary hearing” before being fired.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson told the Independent he submitted paperwork that would de-certified Troche as an officer, which would mean that he would not be able to work as a police officer in Connecticut.