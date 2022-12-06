New Haven, Randy Cox's legal team agree to negotiate settlement in civil lawsuit

New Haven has agreed to negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox. His family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit after Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is pleased that Cox’s attorneys have agreed to the settlement discussion. It reflects the city’s desire to reach “an early and reasonable settlement,” he said. A specific dollar amount has yet to be discussed.

Cox was injured in June when he was handcuffed in a New Haven police van without seatbelts. A sudden stop paralyzed him from the chest down. Five New Haven police officers are facing criminal charges connected with the incident.

The agreement to negotiate a settlement was formalized in a joint legal filing last Friday. If a trial becomes necessary, it would be set to begin next Thursday, December 15.