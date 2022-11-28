© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven police officers involved in Randy Cox’s injury are arrested

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST
New Haven Police Department officers move Richard "Randy" Cox from a police transport van to a wheelchair after he suffered severe injuries leaving him paralyzed when the van had to make a sudden stop for an oncoming driver.
New Haven Police Department
/
NHPD
New Haven Police Department officers move Richard "Randy" Cox from a police transport van to a wheelchair after he suffered severe injuries leaving him paralyzed when the van had to make a sudden stop for an oncoming driver.

Five New Haven officers involved in the arrest of Randy Cox, who was paralyzed from the chest down after being improperly restrained, have been arrested and charged. Cox's family has sued for his injuries sustained while handcuffed in the back of a police van in June.

Four of the five officers involved had initially claimed qualified immunity from prosecution. Lawyers for the officers say no “clearly established legal standard” was violated. They blame Cox's own actions for his injury.

The five officers are now being charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson says the charges are unfortunate, but necessary.

“I think it's hard to see officers charged. But it's also part of what we've been talking about since the beginning. We need to be transparent and accountable, period. And that's what is going on today.”

Cox’s family filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million from the city of New Haven. The lawsuit says the officers used excessive force, assaulted Cox, inappropriately denied him medical care, and caused him emotional distress. Cox’s lawyers say the lawsuit is unaffected by today’s arrests.

Cox’s June arrest was for illegal possession of a gun, charges that were later dropped.

Randy Cox New Haven Police New Haven
Molly Ingram
Molly is a news fellow, working on the Long Story Short, Higher Ground, and other podcasts at WSHU.
