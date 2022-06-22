New Haven police officers suspended for incident that paralyzed man in custody

Two New Haven police officers have been placed on administrative leave as Connecticut state police lead an investigation into an incident in which a man in custody was injured while riding in the back of a police van.

Police said 36-year-old Richard Cox suffered a spinal injury after he was arrested on a gun charge Sunday night. Cox was in the back of a police van when the officer driving the vehicle made an abrupt stop to avoid a crash. He is now in a hospital and said to be partially paralyzed.

The van was traveling above the speed limit and had no seatbelts in the back, according to police.

City Mayor Justin Elicker watched police body-cam videos on Tuesday and said he found the incident to be "quite concerning."

The video shows Officer Oscar Diaz, who was placed on leave along with Sgt. Betsy Segui after they shouted at Cox to cooperate and stand up when he arrived at a police lock-up.

A top police official said the department will create new standard operating procedures for transporting suspects.