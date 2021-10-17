-
The murder rate around the nation spiked in 2020. New FBI data shows there were nearly 5,000 more homicides than the year before.Connecticut and Long…
-
The FBI has arrested a Long Island man on charges of illegally storming the U.S. Capitol.Justin McAuliffe of Bellmore bragged on Facebook about being in…
-
The FBI reports that hate crimes in Connecticut and on Long Island went down last year.The FBI’s annual hate crime report pulls data from more than 16,000…
-
Suffolk County police will be allowed to use new genetic tests to investigate the Gilgo Beach killings. The DNA analysis could help identify victims or…
-
The Suffolk County Police Department has joined with the FBI to tackle human trafficking on Long Island, an emerging threat which authorities have linked…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has chosen the head of the FBI’s Long Island Office for the Suffolk County police commissioner post. Geraldine Hart…
-
According to published reports, some of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s hiring practices are the subject of an FBI investigation.The Albany Times Union…
-
Despite a burst of Twitter attacks from President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is sticking by his assertion that the firing of…
-
New York’s senior Senator Charles Schumer, in the only debate with his opponent, attorney Wendy Long, says he’s “appalled” by FBI Director James Comey’s…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators say they are not surprised that the FBI decided not to make any charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private…