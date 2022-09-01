FBI probe into possible election illegalities in Stamford

The FBI investigation into possible election illegalities is connected to the ongoing trial of former Stamford Democratic City Committee Chair John Mallozzi. He is charged with 14 counts of filing false statements as part of an identity-theft scheme involving absentee ballots in the city’s 2015 elections.

During witness testimony this week, a state Superior Court judge said they were not aware of the FBI’s investigation status or if federal authorities were targeting any of the witnesses.

Mallozzi led the party from 2012 to 2016. The charges are tied to positions on the boards of representatives, finance and education.

He was arrested in 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.