© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

FBI probe into possible election illegalities in Stamford

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
stamford_police_headquarters_6.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU Public Radio

The FBI investigation into possible election illegalities is connected to the ongoing trial of former Stamford Democratic City Committee Chair John Mallozzi. He is charged with 14 counts of filing false statements as part of an identity-theft scheme involving absentee ballots in the city’s 2015 elections.

During witness testimony this week, a state Superior Court judge said they were not aware of the FBI’s investigation status or if federal authorities were targeting any of the witnesses.

Mallozzi led the party from 2012 to 2016. The charges are tied to positions on the boards of representatives, finance and education.

He was arrested in 2019 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tags

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutStamfordElection 2015FBIInvestigationGovernement & Politics
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.