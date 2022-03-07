Connecticut lawmakers take their first look at the ongoing school construction contract scandal

Connecticut lawmakers hold their first hearing on alleged corruption in the state’s school construction program on Monday. The hearing is a joint informational forum by the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and the Education Committee and organized by Democrats who control the Legislature.

The hearing is to look into the state’s school construction financing program that is allegedly the subject of an FBI investigation. That scandal led to the firing of the state’s former deputy budget director after federal grand jury subpoenas were issued last October. The FBI has also issued subpoenas to Bristol and Tolland for records connected to school projects.

Leaders of the Republican minority denounced the forum. They said it will not help lawmakers get to the truth. They want a special bipartisan committee instead.

In the meantime, several towns and cities have been told they are now on the hook for more money for school construction because of the ongoing federal investigation.